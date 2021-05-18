Kedah MB tells Penang not to divert subject on water issue with the state

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said Penang, especially through the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP), should stop issuing statements on the issue as the Kedah government would not budge from its decision to demand payment from the state. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, May 18 — Penang has been reminded not to divert the issue of raw water charge claims by the Kedah government to seeking compensation from the federal government to conserve the water catchment area in Ulu Muda.

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said Penang, especially through the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP), should stop issuing statements on the issue as the Kedah government would not budge from its decision to demand payment from the state.

“I asked for payment from Penang. I know that I need to ask for compensation from the federal (government) but Penang has to pay for raw water, not the federal government,” he told reporters after the PAS Kedah Palestinian Relief Fund contribution handover ceremony in Kota Sarang Semut near here, today.

He was commenting on the statement by PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa today who allegedly fully supported the Kedah government’s action to seek compensation from the federal government to protect and conserve Ulu Muda.

Muhammad Sanusi said his office had sent relevant documents including those containing expert testimony on the issue of water supply in Kedah to the Environment and Water Ministry which would act as a mediator to resolve the “dispute”. — Benama