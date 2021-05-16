PM Muhyiddin calls on MoE to be nimble-footed, make sure no student is left behind in new normal

Muhyiddin said the concept of learning should not be confined within the four walls of a room. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — The concept of learning should not be confined within the four walls of a room, and instead it must be relevant at any time and place in line with the new normal, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In this regard, he said the Education Ministry (MoE) must continue to listen to suggestions and input from educators, parents and pupils in order to improve teaching and learning (PdP) platforms to ensure that no students are left behind in the learning process.

The prime minister said since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country a year ago, the PdP process had relied heavily on online learning and prompted teachers to begin mastering various digital educational applications that enable students to follow the new normal of learning.

"The changes that have taken place clearly prove that the concept of learning should not be confined within the four walls of a room... in the new norm, virtual service delivery has begun to expand.

"Although teachers were facing challenges in implementing PdP via online, especially when PdPR (home-based teaching and learning) was introduced, I can see that many teachers have successfully produced various forms of PdP materials to ensure students are not left behind in the learning process. I congratulate you for your efforts and innovation," he said.

Muhyiddin said this in a message in conjunction with the 50th Teachers’ Day celebration themed Berguru Demi Ilmu, Bina Generasi Baharu which was aired live on the Education Ministry Facebook page, RTM TV1, DidikTV KPM and other broadcasting stations today.

Muhyiddin said the globalisation wave had formed a new direction in education and in that aspect, educators played an important role in adapting the content of technology-based pedagogy in PdP.

He said the implementation of digital education as an element in 21st century learning is in line with the seventh shift of the Malaysian Education Development Plan (PPPM) 2013-2025 in implementing e-learning, which is teaching based on information and communication technology (ICT).

“Teachers must have the mindset that the universe is a lifelong learning class for our children. This requires teachers to strive to produce students who are civilised, excellent and have a curious nature.

“The children must not only fit the current job market but also be ready to be members of a society that is virtuous and civilised and able to compete globally,” he said.

In achieving that goal, the prime minister said the government would also ensure that no student was denied access to proper education, including the Orang Asli, special needs students (MBK) and undocumented children.

Muhyiddin said the government would focus on reducing the dropout rate among these groups and ensuring that they also received education like other students.

In the message, Muhyiddin also announced Noorizan Mohamed as the recipient of the Tokoh Guru Kebangsaan and the two recipients of the Tokoh Kepimpinan Pendidikan Kebangsaan 2021, namely Datuk Dr Amin Senin and Datuk Dr Habibah Abdul Rahim.

“Hopefully, these awards will inspire all educators to continue to strive and give their best in boosting the country’s education and ensuring that Malaysia becomes a much better country,” he said. — Bernama