Malaysia to usher in Aidlifitri on Thursday

People wearing face masks throng Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman to do Raya shopping in Kuala Lumpur May 10, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — The Muslim festival of Aidilfitri will be on Thursday, the Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal Datuk Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced tonight.

Aidilfitri marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan when Muslims observe a ritual fast from dawn to dusk.

This will be the second year that Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Aidilfitri within a movement control order, as the government will enforce one that will cover the entire country starting tomorrow.

Under the MCO lasting until June 7, the customary Hari Raya open houses are prohibited, as are family and cemetery visits even if these are within the same district.