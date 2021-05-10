PM: Only three per car during all-Malaysia MCO starting Wednesday

The prime minister also said the number of passengers allowed in vehicles ferrying goods and those part of supply chains will depend on the number permitted as stated on their registration and licences. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Private vehicles, taxis, and e-hailing services will be allowed a maximum capacity of three people per car beginning this Wednesday under the just announced nationwide movement control order (MCO), Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

The prime minister announced the limit in a statement along with a slew of other restrictions for the four-week MCO.

“The number of passengers allowed in private vehicles, taxis, and e-hailing (vehicles) will be limited to three people including the driver,” he said.

Muhyiddin also said the number of passengers allowed in vehicles ferrying goods and those part of supply chains will depend on the number permitted as stated on their registration and licences.

Concerning public transport, he said the number of passengers allowed in each vehicle must be such that it is possible to maintain the minimum distance of one metre between occupants.

This comes after most of the country was put under MCO last week, with regulations from the National Security Council initially allowing private vehicles to ferry passengers according to its size and capacity.