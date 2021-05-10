N. Sembilan Foundation timber concession: MACC records statement from board member

Two MACC officers arrived on the seventh floor of the Negri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (MAINS) Tower, which houses the state Investment, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Exco office, at 10am, and were in the building for two hours. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

SEREMBAN, May 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today recorded a statement from Negri Sembilan Foundation (YNS) board member, Datuk Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek, on the issue of abuse of power and misappropriation of timber concessions.

Mohamad Rafie said that the MACC recorded his statement pertaining to serious allegations regarding the involvement of two important individuals in the YNS, and the MACC who tried to “freeze” the investigation into the issue.

“We are committed to ensuring that the state government is clean from any form of corruption and abuse of power; the MACC must also be free from such a perception, to enable the commission to function as a respected enforcement body,” he told reporters here.

Mohamad Rafie said that he was informed that all YNS board members were called to give statements, and the process was almost completed, except for Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said that the foundation comprised eight board members, including Aminuddin, Sri Tanjung assemblyman Ravi Munusamy and Lobak assemblyman Chew Seh Yong.

Commenting further on the issue, he said that the previous government approved the logging concessions to YNS, while the current government managed the tender for the concession.

Earlier, the media reported that the Negri Sembilan MACC had opened investigations into the issue of abuse of power and misappropriation of 2,000 hectares of logging concessions given to YNS. — Bernama