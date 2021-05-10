MCO: Road users drop by 50 per cent in KL, smooth traffic on highways, according to PLUS

Police officers conducting roadblock checks during movement control order 3.0 (MCO) on the Federal Highway May 10, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Traffic flow on two major highways was reported to be smooth this evening although Aidilfitri is drawing near.

This year there is again no mass exodus of vehicles from the Klang Valley loaded with people heading back to their hometowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is raging for a second year.

The government has been forced to implement the movement control order (MCO) yet again and to ban interstate and inter-district travel to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

A PLUS Expressway Berhad spokesman, when contacted by Bernama, said traffic was smooth at the Jalan Duta toll plaza and Sungai Besi toll plaza heading south this evening.

A Malaysia Highway Authority spokesman said that traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2 and Bentong plaza toll was also reported to be smooth this evening.

In the federal capital here, the number of road users has dropped by 50 per cent, and no increase in vehicles was reported after roadblocks were mounted following the enforcement of the MCO.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya the number of vehicles on the road had dropped compared to pre-MCO days.

“A drop of around 50 per cent of road users has occurred after the MCO and roadblocks were set up around the capital traffic flow, however, has increased on the Federal Highway.

“Most road users who cross districts contribute to the increased number of vehicles on the Federal Highway as they commute to work and back,” he told Bernama today. — Bernama