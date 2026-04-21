KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — A father of two was sentenced to one month in jail and fined RM300 by the Magistrates’ Court today after pleading guilty to stealing various daily necessities, including two tins of sardines.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Magistrate Faezahnoor Hassan handed down the sentence after Mohd Rashid Mohd Noh, 44, admitted to the charge when it was read to him.

The e-hailing driver faces an additional seven days’ jail if he fails to pay the fine.

According to the charge, Mohd Rashid stole 20 items — including two tins of sardines, all-purpose flour, dishwashing liquid, bath soap and an air freshener — worth RM404.22 from an Aeon supermarket in Taman Maluri, Cheras, at 8.10pm on April 18.

The offence was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of up to 10 years and a possible fine.

For repeat offences, offenders may face imprisonment as well as a fine or whipping.

During proceedings, deputy public prosecutor Nor Farhana Mohd Poad urged the court to impose a sentence that would serve as a lesson to the accused.

However, defence counsel M. Soosai Raj from the National Legal Aid Foundation sought a lighter sentence, saying his client has two schoolgoing children to support.

“My client works as a driver and supports two children who are still in school. I ask that the minimum custodial sentence be imposed,” he said.