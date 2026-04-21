KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 – The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained three individuals, including a deputy chairman of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), in connection with the alleged misappropriation of zakat funds.

According to The Star, the arrests were made by the Selangor branch of the MACC today. Two men, aged in their 50s and 60s, were detained during an operation in the Klang Valley between 3pm and 5pm, while a third suspect, also in his 50s, was arrested earlier at about 2am after showing up to give his statement at the Selangor MACC office.

Sources indicate that the trio, two of whom are company directors, are believed to have conspired in committing the offence over a six-year period spanning from 2018 to 2024. Investigations suggest that the NGO’s deputy chairman transferred the RM230 million into his company’s account for both investment purposes and personal use. The probe is understood to be focused on the misappropriation of public funds, as the NGO involved collects public donations to assist those in need.

During the operation, authorities seized 18 luxury vehicles, houses and properties worth approximately RM11 million, as well as cash and branded watches. Additionally, 33 bank accounts containing about RM120 million have been frozen.

Selangor MACC director Mohd Azwan Ramli confirmed the arrests, stating that the case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009. He added that all suspects are expected to be brought before the Shah Alam magistrate’s court tomorrow for a remand application.