KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Several major roads in the city centre were hit by flash floods today after continuous rain since morning, disrupting traffic flow.

In a Facebook post, the Kuala Lumpur Control Centre (KLCCC) under Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said the persistent rainfall had caused water to accumulate at multiple locations.

Among the affected areas was Jalan Ampang Hilir, particularly the stretch in front of the Saudi Arabian Embassy.

Vehicles drive through floodwaters along Jalan Kuching in Kuala Lumpur after heavy rain. — Picture via Facebook/dbklklccc

Flash floods were also reported along Jalan Kuching near the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTC), heading towards the Segambut roundabout.

“Traffic police personnel and traffic wardens are on site to manage the situation,” the post said.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution and plan their journeys to avoid affected routes.