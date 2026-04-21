IPOH, April 21 — Difficulties in attracting major international hotel brands to Perak were highlighted in the State Legislative Assembly, as most tourists visiting the state prefer day trips rather than overnight stays.

Perak Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee said the state continues to be seen largely as a day-trip destination among travellers.

“Whether travelling from north to south or vice versa, many visitors stop in Perak for day trips, where they eat, drink and visit places such as Teluk Intan, Manjung, Perak Tengah and Taiping.

“However, after spending the day here, they usually continue their journey and stay overnight in Penang. Likewise, visitors from Penang often come to Perak for the day but choose to stay overnight in Kuala Lumpur instead,” he said.

Loh was responding to a supplementary question from Simpang Pulai assemblyman Wong Chai Yi who had asked about the state government’s strategies to encourage visitors to extend their stay and promote repeat visits to Perak.

Loh pointed out that current travel trends are making it challenging for Perak to draw in major international hotel brands.

“These brands typically look for strong overnight stay numbers before deciding to invest,” he said.

Without solid figures showing tourists choosing to stay overnight in places like Ipoh and Taiping, Loh said, it becomes difficult to persuade global hotel players to set up here.

To tackle this, Loh said the state government is working closely with local councils and tourism agencies to improve the situation and boost visitor retention.

“One of the key strategies is to expand the range of quality accommodation, especially boutique hotels that align with today’s travel preferences,” he said.

He also noted that not every traveller is looking for luxury as many consider a clean, comfortable space with a good bed and a pleasant atmosphere more than enough.

Boutique hotels, he explained, fit this demand well since most tourists spend their time exploring rather than staying indoors.

“Travellers today tend to head out early, eager to discover the city. Some even skip hotel breakfasts, opting instead to hunt for local favourites or trending food spots.

“In Ipoh, developments like D’Kelly Hotel reflect this shift, offering themed stays that appeal to visitors looking for something different,” he said.

Loh also mentioned MU PetiTE Hotel, which provides compact yet functional rooms tailored for families.

“While the rooms may be smaller, they are designed to accommodate both parents and children comfortably in a single space, reducing the need to book multiple rooms,” he said.

At the same time, Loh said the state is not neglecting larger-scale developments, with several branded hotels already in progress.

He noted that AC Hotel by Marriott Ipoh has already started operations, while Wyndham Hotel Ipoh is currently being built.

Another project, M Hill, is also expected to open in the future.

These developments, Loh said, signal that Perak is steadily strengthening its hospitality landscape.