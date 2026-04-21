KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — One of 29 rivers in the capital breached the danger level this afternoon, with authorities flagging a rising water trend.

In a statement on its website, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage said the reading involved the Flat Sri Johor Retention Pond Outlet Channel Station (F2), despite no rainfall being recorded in the area.

The water level at the station stood at 33.03m, or 0.37m above the danger threshold, with an upward trend recorded at 2.30pm.

The station’s thresholds are set at 27.5m (normal), 31.66m (alert), 32.16m (warning) and 32.66m (danger).

Elsewhere, water levels at two stations — Sungai Bidor near Changkat Jong in Hilir Perak and Sungai Perlis at Bukit Tok Poh (F2) in Kangar, Perlis — were recorded above warning levels.

At Sungai Perlis, the water level reached 2.06m, or 0.06m above the warning threshold, with an upward trend observed at about 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, Sungai Bidor recorded a reading of 3.49m, or 0.27m above the warning level, with an upward trend noted at 2.45pm.