BANGKOK, April 21 — Thailand is grappling with a prolonged spell of extreme heat, with temperatures in some areas forecast to reach as high as 42-43°Celsius, significantly increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly heatstroke.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana said the hot weather, which began in late February, is expected to persist until mid-May, with April seeing a steady rise in temperatures nationwide.

She warned that the heat index in certain areas could reach as high as 60°Celsius, posing a serious threat to public health.

“Individuals with underlying health conditions, such as hypertension and diabetes, should take extra precautions during the hot weather,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lalida advised the public to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, stay adequately hydrated and closely monitor their health.

“Those experiencing symptoms such as high body temperature, flushed skin, absence of sweating, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, palpitations, confusion, fatigue or loss of consciousness should seek immediate medical attention or call the emergency hotline 1669,” she added.

Data from the Department of Disease Control’s Digital Disease Surveillance (DDS) system showed that 182 cases of heat-related illnesses were recorded in 2025, with 59.3 per cent involving males.

The highest number of cases was reported among individuals aged 15 to 34, accounting for 78 cases, followed by 29 cases among those aged 60 and above.

About 53.3 per cent of those affected were outdoor workers, with common conditions including heat exhaustion, heat syncope, heat cramps and heatstroke. — Bernama