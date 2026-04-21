KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 (Bernama) -- The government will soon announce additional measures to support those who were out of work due to the global supply crisis.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the initiatives would include unemployed graduates and diploma holders, so as to ensure their skills are not wasted.

"I will announce additional measures soon to assist those who were out of work, including unemployed graduates and diploma holders,” he told reporters after chairing a roundtable session with representatives of financial institutions, here today.

Also present were Bank Negara Malaysia governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour and Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

Prior to this, the government had already introduced several measures to cushion the impact of the global supply crisis, including maintaining petrol prices under the BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) programme and retaining diesel subsidies in Sabah and Sarawak.

Additional steps include higher monthly assistance under the Agri-Commodity and BUDI Diesel for individual diesel vehicle owners, farmers and smallholders; increased incentives for padi cultivation; and financing guarantees of up to RM5 billion to support micro, small and medium enterprises.

Malaysia’s unemployment rate stood at 2.9 per cent in February 2026, with 506,800 people out of work. — Bernama