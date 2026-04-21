KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The High Court here has increased the jail term of a former e-hailing driver to three months for reckless and dangerous driving, ruling that a tougher sentence was warranted despite a plea for leniency based on his family circumstances.

According to FMT, Justice Aslam Zainuddin imposed the longer custodial term after hearing submissions from both the defence and prosecution in revision proceedings.

The case stems from an incident on April 5, when Wong Kok Kong, 32, drove against traffic for about 500m along Jalan Klang Lama after allegedly taking a wrong turn while heading towards Mid Valley Megamall.

A video of the incident later went viral online, showing a vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the road from the Old Klang Road/Jalan Sepadu intersection to the Jalan Kuchai Lama intersection.

On April 6, the magistrates’ court sentenced Wong to three days’ jail and fined him RM6,000 after he pleaded guilty. He has already served the jail term and paid the fine. The court also suspended his driving licence for five years.

Wong was charged under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum jail term of five years, a fine of up to RM15,000, and disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for at least five years upon conviction.

The High Court called up the case under Section 323 of the Criminal Procedure Code to examine the correctness, legality and propriety of the magistrate’s sentencing decision.

Deputy public prosecutor Nordin Ismail argued that Wong was fully aware of his actions, noting that he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

“His act was deliberate. A deterrent sentence should be imposed to send a message to motorists to adhere to traffic rules and regulations,” said Nordin, who was assisted by DPP Faridah Nurdhinie Bahrum.

Counsel K Gejalaxmi, appearing for Wong, urged the court to maintain the original sentence, saying it was fair and proportionate, especially as her client had pleaded guilty and spared the court time and resources.

She said Wong was a first-time offender and argued that the court should not be influenced by public reaction on social media.

“Any prolonged jail term would be detrimental to Wong as he is the breadwinner of his family and has to support his sick father,” she said, adding that his livelihood would also be affected as he worked as an e-hailing driver.

“The magistrate’s decision should not be disturbed because it was a ‘victimless crime’. No one was injured and no property was damaged,” she said, adding that the offence was committed due to a lapse in concentration.

Justice Aslam, however, pushed back on that argument, pointing out that Wong had continued driving for about 500m — not a short distance — and should have pulled over immediately and switched on his hazard lights.