KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — A Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Porsche Taycan 4S and Mercedes-Benz AMG were among 18 luxury vehicles seized by police in a major Klang Valley drug bust.

MalaysiaGazette reported today that nineteen suspects were arrested in the raids under Op Empis, with total seizures — including drugs, cash and high-value assets — estimated at RM14.15 million.

The Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) said those detained comprise 12 local men, five local women and two Chinese nationals aged between 24 and 48.

NCID director CP Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said officers raided multiple locations, including apartments in Taman Wahyu and Kepong, uncovering drugs worth an estimated RM3.1 million.

Seized were 31.8kg of ketamine, 4.2kg of Erimin 5, 0.89kg of ecstasy pills and 6.5kg of MDMA.

“This syndicate was found to be operating under the guise of a money-changing business as a front for its drug distribution activities,” he said at a press conference today.

Hussein said the group is believed to have been active since early this year, using apartment units as storage and processing sites before distributing the drugs across the Klang Valley.

Investigations identified the 12th suspect as the syndicate leader, supported by others acting as storekeepers, runners and associates.

Urine tests found three suspects positive for drugs, while five have prior criminal records.

Four suspects have been remanded for seven days under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. Seven others are being held under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985, while eight have been released on police bail.

Police also seized jewellery, gold bars, luxury watches, handbags and laptops worth RM11.05 million, along with about RM4.9 million in cash in multiple currencies.

“The drugs seized are believed to be capable of affecting around 151,000 users. PDRM will not compromise with any parties involved in drug trafficking activities,” Hussein said.