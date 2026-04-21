MELAKA, April 21 — Melaka has no solid grounds to postpone the state election, which is expected to take place this year in accordance with the State Constitution, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said that, under the State Constitution, the Barisan Nasional (BN)-led state government’s term ends in December.

“According to the existing provisions, the (state) election can be held at any time from May until the end of the said period (in December).

“I do not see the need to postpone this election as there is insufficient basis to support the proposal (to postpone the state election),” he said when met by reporters after officiating the Enrique of Malacca Groundbreaking Ceremony here today.

Previously, Pontian MP Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Maslan was reported as saying that he would bring forward a motion to postpone the Johor and Melaka state polls to the UMNO Supreme Council meeting, in view of the geopolitical crisis in West Asia.

Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong, who is also the state DAP chairman, meanwhile suggested that the Melaka government submit a petition to the King to declare a state of emergency to postpone the state elections, following the global supply crisis. — Bernama