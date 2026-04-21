KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The impact of the global supply crisis is beginning to filter into transportation, logistics, goods prices and daily expenses, with the country now entering an increasingly evident phase of cost adjustment, said Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

He said that monitoring of selected food prices for the period April 13 to 19, 2026 shows mixed price movements.

He said the situation indicates that supply pressures are not occurring uniformly, but vary by category and are influenced by factors such as weather, agricultural input costs, transportation costs and short-term supply fluctuations.

"The average price of standard chicken increased by 2.8 per cent from RM9.09 per kilogramme to RM9.33 per kilogramme, while the price of beef declined by 5.0 per cent to RM35.65 per kilogramme, and Grade C eggs remained stable at an average of RM3.66 per 10 eggs.

"For fish and vegetable categories, the price of mackerel decreased to RM16.43 per kilogramme from RM17.08, while the average price of mustard greens rose from RM5.89 to RM6.21 per kilogramme, and the price of green spinach remained stable at RM5.26 per kilogramme,” he said in a special briefing on the global supply crisis broadcast live on local television today. — Bernama