KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank) will relocate its head office from Menara Maybank in Jalan Tun Perak to Menara Merdeka 118 effective May 6, 2026.

In a statement today, the bank said it will occupy 33 floors at the new premises, which will house approximately 7,000 employees, with a dedicated entrance for employees, customers and visitors.

Maybank said several of its subsidiaries, including Maybank Islamic Bhd and Maybank Investment Bank Bhd, will also relocate to the new head office on a staggered basis.

Following the move, the bank’s new registered address will be Level 70, Menara Merdeka 118, Presint Merdeka 118, 50118 Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, Maybank said its Kuala Lumpur main branch at Menara Maybank will remain fully operational, with no impact on customers who have accounts there until further notice. — Bernama