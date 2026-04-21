KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry will dispatch geologists to Cameron Highlands following flash floods that sent muddy torrents onto a main road, as authorities move to pinpoint the cause and prevent a repeat, the New Straits Times reported.

Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup said the ministry would work with multiple agencies — including the Public Works Department (JKR), the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) and local councils — in a coordinated investigation.

“We are aware of the incident, which occurred last night. This effort requires cooperation between multiple ministries and agencies.

“For our part, we will send geologists to conduct studies and provide technical assistance. A report will be issued once investigations are completed to determine what happened and how we can avoid similar incidents in the future,” he told reporters after attending the Climate Change and Sustainability Conference 2026 in Petaling Jaya today.

Heavy rain lasting more than two hours yesterday triggered the flash floods in the Habu Heights area, with runoff from surrounding hills surging onto the Ringlet main road.

Cameron Highlands police chief Azri Ramli said the downpour began at about 2pm in the hilly terrain, sending muddy water cascading downhill and across the roadway.

“The runoff from hilly areas surged onto the main road, causing flash floods. However, the situation remained under control, and the waters fully receded by around 4pm,” he said.

The incident briefly disrupted traffic along the route as water and debris flowed across the road.

No casualties were reported, though two police reports were lodged involving vehicles caught in strong currents.

“The involved vehicles were only pushed forward by the force of the water, and no injuries were reported,” he added.

Authorities have since cleared the affected stretch and confirmed it is now safe for road users.