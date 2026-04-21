KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — A High Court decision has extended the sentences of 33 men involved in an attack on a KTV outlet in Taman Shamelin, ordering them to serve an additional 10 months in prison.

According to The Star, Justice Datuk Aslam Zainuddin delivered the ruling today while reviewing a prosecution appeal against a Magistrate's Court judgment from earlier in the month.

The lower court had previously imposed fines ranging from RM2,000 to RM3,000 on the men. Justice Aslam ordered that the new jail term run from the date of sentencing.

According to earlier proceedings on April 10, 32 of the accused were fined RM3,000 each — with a default sentence of four months — while two 19-year-olds were fined RM2,000 each, or three months in default. All had pleaded guilty to rioting while armed with weapons, ammunition, explosives, sticks and stones capable of being used in an assault.

The incident took place around 7.30pm on April 5 at an entertainment premises in Cheras. The charge, under Section 148 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

The 33 convicted individuals range in age from 21 to 57. Their names are Tan Chee Chin, G. Bathmanathan, M. Kogilan, Lim Puay Fei, Kevin Yong Kai Wen, Ong Zhi Jian, Looi Khai Xuan, Voison Chor, Tan Jun Ning, Hee Tuck Choy, Ching Thong Hai, Kee Jin Xuan, Lim Teong Yow, Chan Kuang Man, Ho Chee Seong, Wong Chee Siong, Liang Chung Weng, G. Srikanth, Lee Ming Choong, Wong Wai Khuen, Khor Ka Lok, Ong Zheng Yuan, Yam Hao Jie, Lim Jia Cheng, Chai Chun You, Kher Kuan Heng, Ong Aik Chim, Chong Khai Jun, Hadzrin Julasrin, Lee Tuck Wah and Chin Chin Chung. The two young offenders are Alvin Yong Kai Zhe and Chong Yu Heng.

All had already paid their fines. A warrant of arrest was issued for another individual, A. Ganesan, who had not paid the fine and did not appear in court today.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Mohd Nordin Ismail argued before the High Court that the Magistrate’s decision to impose only fines had drawn public criticism. He said the group had carried out the attack in large numbers and that a mere fine did not properly reflect the seriousness of the offence.

Defence lawyer Damien Chan submitted that no one was injured during the incident. "They only damaged property and had pleaded guilty at the first instance. They are truly remorseful over what happened," he told the court.

According to the facts of the case, police received a report on April 5 stating that a lorry had been driven into the front gate of the entertainment outlet. A group of men then entered the premises and caused damage inside the compound. Investigators found that the suspects were armed during the attack.

A one-minute video of the incident, which later went viral, showed a lorry crashing through the main gate of the KTV outlet, followed by the group entering through the breach while carrying various objects.