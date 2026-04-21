KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The Selangor government has extended the deadline for nursery operators along Jalan Sungai Buloh to vacate the area until the end of August, clearing the way for an elevated road widening project in Kwasa Damansara to begin in September.

According to national daily Sinar Harian, State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim said the extension was granted after appeals from operators, despite the eviction process having been in motion since 2019 with multiple notices issued and policy decisions made.

He said the site is required for a road expansion project under the relevant authorities and can no longer be delayed, as construction is scheduled for this year.

“The state government has gone through all processes, including the State Executive Council (MMKN), since 2021.

“The final notice was also issued in December 2021,” he told a press conference at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly building today.

Izham said 38 operators across 66 lots are affected, with some holding more than one lot.

He added that the state has paid ex gratia compensation of RM10,000 per lot — totalling RM660,000 — as a goodwill gesture, although payments for 14 lots have yet to be claimed.

“We have paid the majority of operators and only 14 lots remain unclaimed, while four lots have already been vacated,” he said.

An earlier proposal to relocate operators to Bukit Canggang in Kuala Langat was reviewed after the site was found to be flood-prone and costly to develop due to soft soil conditions.

However, Izham said a roughly six-hectare plot in Bukit Canggang remains available, and the state is open to proposals from operators to develop it commercially.

“We are providing the space, but they must submit development proposals and bear the costs themselves. This is a commercial opportunity that can be discussed jointly,” he said.

He added that the state will not fund the development of a new site but will continue to facilitate the process if operators propose alternative locations that are suitable and legally compliant.

Addressing claims that some operators did not receive notice, Izham said all notification procedures had been carried out over an extended period.

“We have given ample time, and some have been operating for more than 20 years without contributing any returns to the state government,” he said.