Embrace Kaamatan Festival spirit to develop Sabah, says CM

File picture shows Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor (third left) presenting raya cakes to Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri cake handover ceremony, Kota Kinabalu, April 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, May 9 — The Sabahans have been urged to embrace the spirit of the Kaamatan (Harvest) Festival by working together, regardless of their backgrounds, to develop the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

He said that the Kaamatan Festival was traditionally celebrated for generations, among others, to unite the people of the state and foster the spirit of brotherhood, regardless of race, religion and background.

He said that the bond of unity that was nurtured had provided various benefits for the Sabahans, especially providing peace and a harmonious life, therefore the same spirit should be nurtured in the effort to develop the state.

“When we celebrate the Kaamatan Festival, let us remind ourselves of the importance of the festival, so that we can be grateful for all the blessings received by embracing the spirit of this festival; let us strengthen our unity and peace in this state.

“Enhance cooperation, don’t view differences as obstacles for the development of the state, and then give benefits as a whole ... kotobian tadau tagazo do Kaamatan (happy Kaamatan Festival),” he told Bernama.

Hajiji said that this year’s Kaamatan Festival celebration was quite challenging following the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore no large-scale celebration could be held; people only celebrating with their family members by adhering to the standard operating procedures.

The Kaamatan Festival, celebrated from May 1 to 31, is an annual traditional festival of the Kadazan, Dusun, Murut and Rungus communities, and various events are held throughout the month including the Unduk Ngadau beauty pageant and the Sumazau dance.

On May 1, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan launched the Kaamatan Festival celebration, which was held online this year with the theme ‘Kaamatan Aiso Wolit Montok Piompunan om Pibabasan’ or a borderless Kaamatan for reconciliation and peace. — Bernama