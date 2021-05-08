Ministry cancels golfing activities in MCO districts less than 24 hours after initial approval

Barely 24 hours after announcing that golfing activities can resume in the movement control order (MCO) districts, the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has made a U-turn and suspended it. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Barely 24 hours after announcing that golfing activities can resume in the movement control order (MCO) districts, the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has made a U-turn and suspended it.

The Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) put out a statement on their Facebook page stating that they will have to suspend all golf activities in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur as both states are under the MCO 3.0 till May 18.

“As directed by KBS, golfing activities in the MCO districts are temporarily suspended effective May 9, 2021, until further notice by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Security Council (NSC).

“MGA deeply regrets the suspension, but our health and safety remain our top priorities during this challenging period.

“Kindly be advised that routine golf maintenance activities may still be undertaken provided that at any time, no more than 30 per cent of the total course and maintenance staff to be at the workplace,” MGA president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor said in the statement.

Yesterday MGA allowed golf to resume following KBS updated SOPs that non-physical sports and recreational activities are allowed under the latest movement control order (MCO) 3.0, so long it is carried out in open areas and physical distancing of at least 1.5 meters is observed.