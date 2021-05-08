Covid-19: 240 people in Sarawak's Song district get first dose of Sinovac vaccines

People waiting for their turn to receive the vaccines. ― Picture courtesy of JaPEN Song via Borneo Post

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, May 8 ― A total of 240 people in Song comprising the elderly, the disabled (PwD) and the chronically ill are receiving Sinovac vaccines at the vaccination centre in Song Government Rest House.

Its senior assistant medical officer, Salin Guya, said 140 doses were given yesterday while the remaining 100 doses would be given today.

One of the recipients, 60-year-old Pemancha Toh Tze Hua, said he was very happy to be finally selected as recipient of the vaccination yesterday.

“I hope the public will not hesitate to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, and fully support the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to curb the growing concern,” he said.

Pemancha Jamit Untam, 70, said the programme was the best step to break the chain of Covid-19 infections in the area.

“I encourage the public who have not registered to immediately register for their own good, their families and the community,” said Jamit, who is also one of the recipients of the vaccine yesterday.

The second phase of the Immunisation Programme in Song received very encouraging response, and the vaccine was given in stages according to the supply. ― Borneo Post