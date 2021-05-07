Penang to consider using drones to monitor Covid-19 SOP compliance

Jagdeep says Penang may introduce drones as a way to monitor the compliance of Covid-19 SOPs in the state. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 7 — Penang may introduce drones as a way to monitor the compliance of Covid-19 SOPs in the state, said state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo.

The Local Government Committee chairman said local council drones are currently being used to monitor illegal dumping.

“These drones can also be used to monitor the compliance of SOPs in crowded areas such as bazaars, like what is being done in Selangor,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Intelligent Operation Centre (IOC) in Komtar today.

Jagdeep said the drones will complement the close monitoring conducted through 1,243 CCTVs installed in the state under the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP).

“We have discussed the possibility of using technology like drones and it is in the plans,” he said.

As for the use of CCTVs installed in the state, Jagdeep said out of the 1,243 CCTVs, 553 units have the latest video analytics features, of which 528 are on the island and 25 on the mainland.

“Out of that, 150 CCTVs on the island and 25 CCTVs on the mainland have voice features,” he said.

Jagdeep said the CCTVs installed with speakers will make announcements to remind the public to comply with the SOPs every 30 minutes.

Other than this, he said should the CCTVs capture images of large gatherings, the crowd will be instructed to disperse via the speakers, while adhering to physical distancing rules.

“If they fail to comply, the city council enforcement team will go to the site to take further action,” he said.

He said the use of technology will make it easier to push for a higher level of compliance.