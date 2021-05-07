Fake, says Ramsay Sime Darby of viral message on private Covid-19 jabs for corporate members, individuals wanting fast access

Ramsay Sime Darby Healthcare told theedgemarkets.com that none of its hospitals are offering the alleged private registration for Covid-19 vaccination. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Ramsay Sime Darby Healthcare today said a viral message going around on WhatsApp, that its hospitals are offering a private Covid-19 inoculation programme for paying corporate clients and individuals keen to obtain quick access, is fake.

The corporation which runs Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC), Ara Damansara Medical Centre (ADMC) and ParkCity Medical Centre (PMC), told theedgemarkets.com that none of its hospitals are offering the alleged private registration for Covid-19 vaccination.

“We would like to firmly state that there is no private registration for the Covid-19 vaccination at any of the RSDH facilities, namely SJMC, ADMC or PMC.

“The current messages that are circulating are false and should be disregarded.

“Registration for Covid-19 vaccination is only available through government-approved channels such as the MySejahtera app,” its representative said when contacted.

The viral message in which links to two news articles are attached — one from theedgemarkets.com and the other from the New Straits Times (NST) — read that SJMC is partnering with Pharmaniaga to offer fast access to the Covid-19 vaccine for its corporate clients and those who are keen.

The message stated that the programme, which would be run at SJMC, would use the Sinovac vaccine and is separate from the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP), and is expected to start in May or June this year.

The message also stated that the cost per dose is estimated between RM400 and RM600, with email addresses also listed for people to send their registrations.

“The Edge Communications Sdn Bhd, which owns The Edge Malaysia and theedgemarkets.com, also clarified that its news articles have nothing to do with the viral message going around peddling the purported private vaccination programme.

“These are irresponsible parties using our news articles to mislead the public. We would like to advise the public to always verify the information they receive, lest they are deceived by scammers,” a representative was reported as saying.