Pejuang announces new CEC members, state leaders

Pejuang secretary-general Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah speaks to the media during a press conference at Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya January 7, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Parti Pejuang Tanahair has announced additions to its Central Executive Council (CEC) as well as several new heads for the party’s state divisions.

In a statement, its secretary-general Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah said four individuals have been nominated to the CEC.

“These include Mohd Shaid bin Rosli and Nabil Nih Ramli, as well as Akhramsyah Sanusi who has also been appointed as the Research Bureau chief, and Wan Azliana Wan Adnan who has also been appointed as Training Bureau chief,” he said.

Similarly, Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan has been appointed as Pejuang head of the Federal Territories, while Datuk Wan Nazari Wan Yusof has been appointed as Pejuang head of Terengganu, and Rosley Bin Mat as the Pejuang head of Perlis.

The party founded by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is still seeking to compel the Registrar of Societies and the Home Ministry to allow its registration.

Earlier on April 15, the High Court in KL fixed the full judicial review application for Pejuang’s registration to take place on May 31.

In the meantime, its pro-tem president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir had also said the party has yet to determine if it will seek to contest in the next general election as a stand-alone party, or if it will join any political coalition.