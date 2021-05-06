Najib’s RM27m money-laundering trial to start this August, continue in March and April 2022

Najib’s trial was previously scheduled to be heard on July 5 to July 8, July 12 to July 15, July 26 to July 29, as well as August 2 to 5 and August 9 to August 10. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s money-laundering trial involving RM27 million in the High Court is now scheduled to start this August, his lawyer confirmed.

Nur Syahirah Hanapiah, one of Najib’s lawyers, confirmed to Malay Mail that the High Court in Kuala Lumpur had today vacated the July trial dates and maintained the August trial dates for the case.

This means that the trial will begin in August instead of July.

Najib’s trial was previously scheduled to be heard on July 5 to July 8, July 12 to July 15, July 26 to July 29, as well as August 2 to 5 and August 9 to August 10. The July dates will no longer apply, now that they have been vacated.

On top of maintaining the August trial dates, Nur Syahirah said the High Court had today fixed additional trial dates in 2022 for the case, namely March 7 to 10, March 28 to March 31, April 11 to April 14, April 25 to April 28.

These dates were fixed in a case management today before High Court deputy registrar Catherine Nicholas.

Nur Syahirah also said the case would come up for case management again on July 16 before High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan, the judge who will be presiding over the trial.

On February 8, 2019, Najib had claimed trial to the three charges of money-laundering involving a RM27 million sum.

Najib is alleged to have received the funds — which are allegedly proceeds from unlawful activities — into his private bank accounts.