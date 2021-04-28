LTAT’S Amrin Awaluddin to be new group managing director and CEO of Tabung Haji

A general view of Menara Tabung Haji in Kuala Lumpur May 24, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin has been appointed as Lembaga Tabung Haji’s (TH) new group managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) effective May 6.

Amrin, currently the CEO of Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (TLAT), will be replacing outgoing Datuk Nik Mohd Hasyudeen Yusoff whose tenure as a board member, group managing director and CEO will end on May 5 following his decision to step down.

“The Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, has agreed with the appointment of Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin as the new group managing director and chief executive officer of TH, effective 6 May 2021,” TH said in a statement.

Nik Mohd has held the roles at TH since 1 September 2019, while Amrin was previously Boustead Holdings Bhd managing director and CEO.

TH chairman Tan Sri Md Nor Yusof welcomed Amrin’s appointment and expressed confidence in his abilities to “bring TH to greater heights”.

Md Nor also thanked the outgoing Nik Mohd for his services and commitment towards furthering TH as a respected Islamic institution.