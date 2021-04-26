Tawau MP urges Sabah govt to hear out Tawau protestors’ problems

Tawau MP Datuk Christina Liew urged the religious authorities to consider increasing the number of worshippers for congregational prayers and Terawih in mosques and suraus based on the tightened SOP. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, April 26 — Tawau MP Datuk Christina Liew today urged the state government to look into the plight and of the people affected by the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in the area of Kampung Muhibbah Raya in the east coast of Sabah.

Liew was commenting on the seven people who were arrested for protesting against the EMCO order in the Tawau district.

She said people are going through hardships and urged the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government to intervene and ensure their grievances are heard.

“I feel the hardship experienced by the residents, especially the B40 group whose income has been affected. I feel very sad to imagine that there are families who do not have enough food to break their fast,” she said.

“I suggest opening a limited economic sector to reduce the burden and economic pressure on the people of Tawau who do not have a fixed income. Product sales in residential areas and villages need to be relaxed in accordance with the SOPs set.

“Apart from increasing their income and helping small traders, Tawau residents should be able to enjoy food for breaking fast like those in other districts in Sabah,” she added.

Liew urged the religious authorities to consider increasing the number of worshippers for congregational prayers and Terawih in mosques and suraus based on the tightened SOP.

“I believe Muslims want to focus on worship in the mosque, especially in the last 10 days of Ramadan,” she said.

On the seven detained protestors who are expected to be released today, Liew said she hopes that the government was fair to them and had at least listened to their problems.

“I sincerely hope the activist Mukmin Nantang and his friends who were remanded for their struggle to defend the people affected by economic pressure and MCO are given due justice in accordance with the right to freedom of expression,” she said.

Liew said said the Tawau Parliamentary People’s Service Centre will be distributing food aid to targeted areas and in stages within the next two weeks.