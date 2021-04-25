Covid-19: Three areas in Pakan, Sarawak under EMCO for 14 days, says SDMC

Police officers man a roadblock at the Gombak Toll Plaza, January 12, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, April 25 — The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has enforced a 14-day enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in three localities in Pakan here to control the spread of Covid-19.

The SDMC said in a statement today that Rh. Mathew, Lubok Pisang and Rh. Dinggai, Sungai Amut Atas in Pakan had been placed under the EMCO from April 22 until May 5.

“The EMCO was also implemented in Rh. Giman, Batu 13 Jalan Engkamop, also in Pakan, for 14 days from April 23,” it added.

Meanwhile, 595 new Covid-19 cases and three fatalities were recorded in Sarawak today. — Bernama