Ismail Sabri: School closure from Covid-19 Education Ministry’s decision, not state govt

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The decision to close schools due to Covid-19 cases rest in the hands of the Ministry of Education (MoE), with assistance and consultations from the Health Ministry, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

In a press conference this evening, Ismail said the state governments should refrain from taking the matter into their own hands, and consult with MoE and the Health Ministry to decide on the closure of schools.

“The Education Ministry will make a decision based on the risk assessment given by the Health Ministry. If any state governments want to take action to close or open schools, or to partially or wholly shut down schools, they have to discuss with MoE and the Health Ministry.

“I hope the state governments do not shut down schools on their own accord as this is under the purview of the Education Ministry,” he said.

