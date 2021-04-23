Deputy CM: Sabah’s Kaamatan Festival to go online this year

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said the usual month long Harvest Festival celebration will kick off on May 1. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, April 23 — Sabah’s Kaamatan or Harvest Festival this year will be a low-affair with online show to adhere to the strict Covid-19 guidelines set by the Health Ministry.

Speaking to the media after chairing the Kaamatan main organising committee meeting here today, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said the usual month long celebration will kick off on May 1 as usual at the Hongkod Koisaan but the number of people allowed to physically attend will be limited.

“The State cabinet has agreed that this year’s Kaamatan will take place, and celebrations will be held as usual. However, there will be no open house, and attendance will be limited to 50 people or 30 per cent of the venue capacity, whichever lower.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “A Borderless Kaamatan for Peace and Reconciliation” and will be broadcasted online.

Kitingan who is also the chairman of the Kaamatan main organising committee said Kaamatan celebrations at the district levels will also adhere to the SOP in terms of the number of people allowed to congregate.

However, he said in an effort to make things interactive, there are many online events, including online games, in which the public can engage in.

On May 1, Kitingan is due to officiate the launching ceremony, while the Chief Minister will officiate at the official opening of the state-level Kaamatan on May 30 and the Head of State will grace the closing ceremony on May 31.

“I would like to invite the public to participate in the Kaamatan activities by tuning in to any of the channels that will broadcast the events,” he said.

All Kaamatan events will be broadcast live, online or shared through various channels such as RTM, Astro, Facebook, YouTube and other news outlets.