Three more schools in Johor closed following new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 30, says state rep

JOHOR BARU, April 22 — Three more schools in Johor have been closed today after more Covid-19 positive cases were detected among staff and students.

This brings the total schools in the state that have been closed to 30, following 27 schools that were reported closed yesterday.

Johor Education, Information, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang said that a secondary school in Pontian district was closed, followed by a primary school and a religious school in Johor Baru district.

He said that today’s affected schools will also follow the other schools yesterday and will close for a week to allow for Covid-19 screening and sanitation process.

“The three schools are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tan Sri Osman Sa’at in Pontian, Sekolah Kebangsaan Nong Chik and Sekolah Rendah Agama Bersepadu (SRAB) Johor Baru, both in Johor Baru,” said Mazlan when contacted by Malay Mail tonight.

Mazlan, who is also the Puteri Wangsa assemblyman, said the one-week closure is to allow all quarters involved to undergo Covid-19 screening and to allow for sanitisation work.

“The public is urged to remain calm as the situation is under control,” he said.

On Monday, Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said a total of 159 students from five schools in Johor Baru have been ordered to undergo Covid-19 screening at the One-Stop Covid-19 Assessment Centre in Pasir Gudang and Bukit Indah.

He said the move was made to prevent further transmission of the Covid-19 virus in schools.