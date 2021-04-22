Malaysian Medical Council to represent Malaysia to obtain World Federation of Medical Education recognition, says Health minister

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya March 15, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — The Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) will represent Malaysia in obtaining World Federation of Medical Education (WFME) recognition status, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said the matter was agreed in the Cabinet meeting following the announcement by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) on September 21, 2010 that effective 2023, those applying for the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USLME) must be medical graduates from WFME-recognised countries.

According to him, medical graduates from 35 local undergraduate medical programmes that have been accredited by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) and the Malaysian Examinations Council (MPM) will not have the opportunity to gain advanced clinical experience in the United States if Malaysia is not listed in the WFME recognition programme.

“The recognition will put Malaysian medical programmes on par with international standards and will directly increase the employability of graduates,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama