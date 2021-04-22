Fire destroys two units at Bukit OUG condominium (VIDEO)

Videos of the fire posted on social media accounts showed parts of the roof collapsing, with the burning debris falling onto the ground. — Picture from Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — A fire broke out at a condominium unit in Bukit Jalil today, engulfing two units.

City Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said no one was injured in the incident and the fire has been put out.

Videos of the fire posted on social media accounts showed parts of the roof collapsing, with the burning debris falling onto the ground.

“We received a distress call about the fire at 9.14pm. The fire was reported by residents of Bukit OUG condominium.

“Teams from the Bukit Jalil, Jalan Hang Tuah, Sri Petaling and Seputeh fire stations involving 45 firemen responded to the fire.

“The fire on the 12th floor was fully extinguished at 10.31pm. No victims were involved, “ the department said.

The cause of the fire has not been established yet.