Special Asean Leaders’ meeting crucial for reconciliation between Myanmar’s military, civilian govt, says former minister

Demonstrators hold up signs during a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 13, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The special Asean Leaders’ Meeting in Jakarta this Saturday is significant as it will determine the possible reconciliation between Myanmar's military (Tatmadaw) and the civilian government, said former foreign minister Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar.

The meeting will also help chart the road map for the restoration of democracy in the country after the military coup on Feb 1, he said.

He congratulated Malaysia and Indonesia for playing the lead role in the reconciliation effort to end the political crisis in Myanmar.

Through the meeting, it is hoped that the Asean and Tatmadaw will be able to create a humanitarian pause and start humanitarian works initiated by UNHCR and international non-governmental organisations in Myanmar.

"The special meeting is important as this is the first time Asean is having discussions on an internal conflict within an Asean member state and it is a key step forward," said Syed Hamid, who is also the former OIC special envoy to Myanmar, when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama



