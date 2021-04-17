Agriculture Ministry working with Domestic Trade Ministry to tackle fresh produce price increase

People shop for groceries at a supermarket in Subang Jaya a day before the movement control order (MCO) takes effect, January 12,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PASIR MAS, April 17 — The Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry (Mafi) is working with the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) to manage the recent increase in prices for food items such as chicken, eggs and vegetables.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry Minister II Datuk Che Abdullah said the ministry acknowledged that the prices in markets have always increased due to inflation and other factors, including transportation costs and animal feed costs.

“Therefore, we will work with KPDNHEP and other related ministries to overcome the recent price increases for chicken, vegetables and other food items.

Mafi, however, hoped that there were no parties manipulating or taking advantage of the price hikes during this season for profiteering, he added.

Che Abdullah also said that the supply of beef throughout Ramadan until Aidilfitri was adequate, with an estimated 36,000 metric tons, including 27,000 metric tons imported and 9,000 metric tons being fresh local beef. — Bernama