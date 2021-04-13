Nine new Covid-19 clusters today point to growing number since Emergency began in January

File picture shows medical personnel conducting health checks at Taman Univista where a cluster has emerged. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The Health Ministry recorded nine new Covid-19 clusters today, bringing the total number of clusters detected in Malaysia since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,478.

Of this number, 344 are currently active. The other 1,134 clusters — including 10 announced today — have since ended.

On January 12, when the Perikatan Nasional government announced a nationwide Emergency to fight the third wave of the disease, there were 261 active clusters, 83 fewer than there are today.

Similarly, today there were 1,767 new Covid-19 cases — 298 more than the 1,469 cases recorded on January 12.

Of the nine new clusters today, one involved a religious centre in Seremban, Negri Sembilan; while another involved a detention centre in Muar, Johor.

The remaining clusters were identified as workplace clusters or “community” clusters spread across Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Sabah and Melaka.

Among these clusters, the Jalan Puncak Borneo cluster — a workplace cluster in Kuching, Sarawak — accounted for the most cases, which is 61 cases to date.

The other eight new clusters cumulatively recorded 129 cases to date, with no single cluster recording more than 23 cases to date.