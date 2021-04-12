Remand of eight individuals extended over govt project cartel

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The remand of eight people held for suspected involvement with a so-called government project cartel has been extended, according to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki told Bernama today that seven of them had their remand extended until April 15 while that for another person was extended to April 16.

Earlier this month, the eight individuals including a government officer, aged between 35 and 47, were arrested for allegedly being involved with the cartel which monopolised 354 government tenders worth RM3.8 billion since 2014. — Bernama