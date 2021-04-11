Transport minister urges govt agencies to address motorcycle exhaust modification issue

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks to the media after an event at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya, April 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

TUMPAT, April 11 — The Transport Ministry (MOT) is urging all relevant government agencies to sit down together to find the best way to deal with motorcycle exhaust modification offence.

Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said he realised that some people have been pointing fingers at the ministry on the sale of modified exhausts in the market, and stressed that some matters were out of the ministry’s jurisdiction.

“We have to look at the overall ecosystem some say loud exhaust should be banned but it may not come under MOT’s jurisdiction as it may involve the Customs and such.

“Some people also questioned how the exhausts can enter the market and accused KPDNHEP (Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry) of not protecting consumers when buying prohibited items. I’ve read a lot of comments on Facebook...this does not only involve the MOT but other bodies as well.”

He said this in a news conference after launching the Diesel Multiple Unit Train (DMU) at the Pasir Mas railway station here, today.

Meanwhile, Wee said currently, the Road Transport Department (RTD) was only taking advocacy actions on loud exhaust offences.

“The RTD only issues the Notice 114 for an interview to assist investigation. We are taking the advocacy approach for the time being.

“We don’t want to trouble the people but there are complaints that the people were unable to sleep due to loud exhaust. However, we are still using the advocacy approach,” he said. — Bernama