Johor BN begins discussions on seat distribution for GE15, says chairman

Datuk Hasni Mohammad said Johor BN has begun discussions on the distribution of seats to contest in the upcoming GE15 between its component parties. — Picture by Ben Tan

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, April 11 — Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) has begun discussions on the distribution of seats to contest in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15) between its component parties, said Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

Hasni said Johor BN had decided that Umno, MCA and MIC would contest in the election.

“I have started the discussions with the leaders of component parties in BN, namely MCA and MIC. We understand the concept (cooperation). We (BN Johor) agree that MCA and MIC need to contest,” he told reporters after closing the ‘Bangkit 15’ programme hosted by Umno Training and Cadre Bureau, here today.

Hasni, who is also Johor UMNO Liaison Committee chairman said, however, the discussions had yet to finalise the constituencies and the number of seats for each component, adding that the discussions so far only involved Johor BN component parties.

Meanwhile, on the ‘Bangkit 15’ programme, the Johor Menteri Besar said it was an effort to strengthen the Johor UMNO machinery apart from improving methods and training in facing the GE15.

“We have discussed several things (during the ‘Bangkit 15’ programme) such as the campaign approach, methods to adopt during the election. We want MCA and MIC to also use the same methods as practised by Johor UMNO,” he added. — Bernama