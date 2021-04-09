MP insists compulsory Covid-19 tests for Bintulu travellers works

Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing today said the decision to compel travellers to go for the rt-PCR test three days before entering the Sarawak district has been found to be effective in tracking down Covid-19 infected people. — Picture via Facebook

KUCHING, April 9 — Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing today said the decision to compel travellers to go for the rt-PCR test three days before entering the Sarawak district has been found to be effective in tracking down Covid-19 infected people.

He said that many among Bintulu’s 112 positive cases today had applied for the entry and exit travel passes.

“The inter-district travel measure which made it necessary for travellers to be tested have contributed to the spike in cases, but played a crucial role in allowing the authorities to track and trace infected persons,” Tiong said in a statement when commenting on the high number of positive cases in Bintulu district.

He said he understands that anxiety and worries of residents.

“However, if everyone gives a greater degree of cooperation and not spread false information, we will get by this period more easily,” he added and reminded residents to follow the Covid-19 rules and cut down on leaving their homes and gathering unless necessary.

He said the authorities may raise the conditional movement control order (CMCO) to enhanced movement control order (EMCO) if the cases keep on increasing.

“If necessary, authorities will also consider locking down severely affected areas to the extent of using barbed wire fencing to cut the chain of transmission by controlling people’s movement.

“This would result in effective results but cause great inconvenience to all involved,” he added.

Bintulu, with 112 positive cases, came second after the Sibu district which recorded 115 cases today.