Statistics Dept: Malaysia’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.8pc in Feb 2021

Staff at a car wash centre are seen hard at work in Kuala Lumpur February 6, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Malaysia's unemployment rate has dropped slightly to 4.8 per cent in February 2021 from 4.9 per cent in January, the Statistics of Labour Force in Malaysia for February 2021 shows.

It also shows that the number of unemployed persons has declined by 5,000 or 0.6 per cent to 777,500 persons from 782,500 persons in January.

According to Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin, the number of actively unemployed persons or persons who were available for work and were actively looking for jobs has reduced by 9,800 to 647,400 in February from 657,200 persons in January.

“Those who were unemployed for less than three months accounted for 50.6 per cent of the actively unemployed, while 11.3 per cent of actively unemployed were in long-term unemployment of more than a year,” he said in a statement today on the labour force situation in February 2021.

Mohd Uzir said the number of employed persons rose 33,300 month-on-month to 15.27 million in February compared with 15.24 million in January, recording an upward trend for three consecutive months.

By economic sector, he said the number of employed persons in services sector continuously increased mainly in wholesale and retail trade, education and human health as well as social work activities, while the tourism-related industry remained on a declining trend.

“Number of employed persons in the manufacturing and construction sectors stayed positive whereas the agriculture, as well as mining and quarrying sectors, recorded a reduction,” he said.

As the number of employed persons continued to increase while the number of unemployed persons declined, the labour force increased marginally by 0.2 per cent month-on-month to 16.05 million persons in February 2021 from 16.02 million persons in January, while labour force participation rate (LFPR) in February 2021 remained at 68.5 per cent, he said.

Mohd Uzir said the employed persons who were temporarily not working during the month had reduced to 150,800 persons in February compared with 158,900 persons in January 2021.

The employment-to-population ratio which indicates the ability of an economy to create employment remained stagnant at 65.2 per cent in February 2021, he said.

On the overall labour force situation, Mohd Uzir said in spite of the extension of the movement control order (MCO) and continued inter-state travel restriction, things were gradually improving since early March 2021.

In addition, he said the pre-primary and primary education sectors began to reopen in stages benefiting school-related activities particularly school bus services, school canteens as well as stationery and book shops.

“This situation coupled with the resumption of more economic activities since February 2021 might encourage more demand in the economy and, in turn, will have a positive impact on the labour market.

“With the continuous economic recovery path, the labour demand may continue to expand marginally and the labour supply remains competitive,” he said. — Bernama