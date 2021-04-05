Mohd Daud is new Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The Health Ministry (MOH) has announced the appointment of Mohd Daud Mohd Arif as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) effective today.

Mohd Daud was the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Tourism Policy and International Affairs Division secretary, before being appointed to the post.

In a statement, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said Mohd Daud has had extensive experience in the field of tourism and had promoted Malaysia as a tourist destination during the Malaysian Tourism and Culture Exhibition in Montreal, Canada from 1993 to 1996.

Dr Adham said he believed Mohd Daud possessed the knowledge, experience, and credibility in fulfilling the government’s aspirations to drive the development of the health tourism industry, thus making the industry one of the important contributors to the national economy.

Mohd Daud holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University, Montreal, Canada in 1997 and a Master’s degree in International Relations from the University of Tokyo, Japan in 2007.

During his tenure in the civil service, Mohd Daud served in the Apec Relations Division and the strategic planning division, Ministry of International Trade and Industry from 1998 to 2008.

He had also served as senior director of arts and culture, Asean-Korea Centre, in Seoul from 2015 to 2018. — Bernama