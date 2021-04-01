GRS focusing on fulfilling people’s mandate, not imitating peninsula’s politics, says party chairman

GRS chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor, who is also Sabah chief minister, said these component parties had a very good political understanding in implementing the people’s mandate, while the new mandate obtained during the Sabah state election last September 26 must be respected by all. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, April 1 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) component parties remain focused on realising the mandate of the people who want Sabah to be developed economically, and not allowing themselves to be influenced by the political situation in the peninsula.

GRS chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor, who is also Sabah chief minister, said these component parties had a very good political understanding in implementing the people’s mandate, while the new mandate obtained during the Sabah state election last September 26 must be respected by all.

“When we’ve got the people’s mandate, we must fulfil it...that (political situation in the peninsula) does not trouble the situation here because these are two different situations, so we cannot follow their ways there (peninsula).

“Although we are one country, we are separated far by the South China Sea .the political situations (in Sabah and the peninsula) are very different,” said Hajiji, who is also Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairnan, at a news conference, here, today.

He was asked to comment on the statement by Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin on the state Umno’s stand of prioritising the interest of the people who yearned for development, while also maintaining cooperation with GRS for the sake of the people.

The statement came following the latest political developments in the country with Umno intending to go it alone in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Asked whether the political situation in the peninsula would have a bearing on the distribution of seats among the GRS component parties for GE15, Hajiji said these parties would discuss it to find the best solution.

“I believe that with the component party leaders’ wisdom, we can reach a consensus on the distribution of seats we don’t need to fight over this, what’s important is to win as many seats in Sabah,” he added.

GRS is made up of PN component parties (Bersatu, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, Sabah Progressive Party and PAS); Barisan Nasional (Umno, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah, MCA and MIC) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS)

Earlier, Hajiji officiated at the launch of the state-level RTM 75th anniversary celebration at the Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s Integrated Complex in Kepayan, here. — Bernama