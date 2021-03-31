Health minister: Umno ministers to stay to ensure Covid-19, economic recovery managed well

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks to the media after witnessing the signing of a note of cooperation between the Ministry of National Unity and the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya, March 31, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 31 — Ministers from Umno will remain in the Cabinet of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to ensure that the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery efforts are managed properly, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Dr Adham, who is MP for Tenggara, said that the ministers from Umno were determined to be with the current government to ensure that all the efforts outlined could be implemented successfully.

“We (Umno) remain in the Cabinet to help the country and ensure that every existing agenda is implemented as best as possible,” he told reporters after witnessing the signing of a note of cooperation between the Ministry of National Unity and the Ministry of Health here, today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that all ministers from Umno are to remain in the PN government’s Cabinet, after the agreement was reached in his meeting with them on Monday (March 29) pertaining to their positions in the Cabinet.

Dr Adham said that ministers from Umno had big responsibilities that needed to be implemented in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, such as Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who managed security issues.

He said that he managed the affairs of the Covid-19 pandemic and health management, while Khairy Jamaluddin, as the Coordinating Minister of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, was involved in the vaccination exercise.

“This is very important and should be given priority,” he said.

Asked whether remaining in the Cabinet violated the party’s ruling, Dr Adham opined that it was not wrong, as the motion decided was for Umno to withdraw its support for Bersatu when facing the 15th General Election.

On Sunday, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the motion to end political cooperation with Bersatu, which leads the PN government, was unanimously agreed by party delegates attending the 2020 Umno General Assembly. — Bernama