RM19.45b, RM52.48b withdrawals from i-Lestari and i-Sinar approved, says finance minister

Up till March 14 this year, i-Sinar withdrawals of RM52.48 billion have been approved for 5.94 million applicants. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — A total of RM19.45 billion from withdrawals via i-Lestari involving 5.23 million Employees Provident Fund (EPF) members have been approved up till March 12, according to Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Meanwhile, up till March 14 this year, i-Sinar withdrawals of RM52.48 billion have been approved for 5.94 million applicants.

Of that amount, a total of RM32.74 billion has been credited, he said while presenting the 46th Economic Stimulus Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (Laksana) Report through his Facebook page here today.

“Retirement planning is important and the public is recommended to use the Retirement Advisory Service (RAS) provided by the EPF free of charge for this purpose,” he said.

Information on this free service can be found at https://www.kwsp.gov.my/ms/member/retirement-advisory-service. — Bernama