Ahead of 214th anniversary, PDRM remain plagued by trust deficit

In today’s era of cyber related crime, the biggest challenge is to restore public trust in the police force. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Tomorrow (March 25) marks the 214th anniversary of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and through all the years the police have faced various challenges — from tackling communist threats to today’s white collar and cyber-crime.

Through it all, the goal remains the same, which is to maintain the country’s public order, harmony, security and peace.

During this period, PDRM was led by 12 Inspectors-General of Police and each had their own challenges.

Previously, the leadership was more focused on reducing the crime index, and maintaining national security and public order, but in today’s era of cyber related crime, the biggest challenge is to restore public trust in the police force.

“My first mission is to restore the public’s confidence in the PDRM, to improve its image. It is a very difficult task but I am confident ... that is what I will focus on, to restore the image of the PDRM,” said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador in his first interview with Bernama after assuming the number one position in the force.

In fact, the matter is often raised by the media in interviews with Abdul Hamid since he took the post two years ago.

He also admitted that he was not ashamed to open the door on problems involving police personnel and officers in order to clean the force of elements of corruption and misconduct.

PDRM Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Datuk Zamri Yahya once revealed that there are a handful of senior PDRM officers living in luxury by accepting bribes of thousands of ringgit, including allowing drug trafficking syndicates to operate without police supervision and action.

In addition to corruption and abuse of power, police also face challenges in the form of cross-border crime; efforts to bring back a fugitive businessman Low Teak Jho (Jho Low) to justice in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case; online fraud linked to the involvement of members and police officers; and the latest allegation that there is a cartel in the PDRM intending to dominate the force for their own benefit.

Despite all the challenges, police remain steadfast in carrying out duties and responsibilities to defend national security and maintain public order, and the Police Day celebration is a sign to commemorate the service and sacrifices of 130,000 PDRM personnel to the people and the country.

As in previous years (except last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Movement Control Order) the 214th Police Day tomorrow will be celebrated simultaneously nationwide with the theme Polis dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada.

This year’s celebration will definitely be held in a different way and atmosphere from previous years as it will adhere to the new norms and in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government.

The guard-of-honour and parade mounted by police personnel and officers, as well as various PDRM assets at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here tomorrow morning will be conducted in strict SOPs compliance. — Bernama