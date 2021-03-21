Sarawak assistant minister: Mass active case detection exercise in Sibu’s Kampung Hilir shows low positivity rate

Dr Annuar talks about ways that one can register for the vaccination programme, such as through the MySejahtera app, during his Facebook Live session. — Picture via Borneo Post Online

SIBU, March 21 — Six cases turned out to be positive for Covid-19 out of the 977 samples collected during the mass active case detection (ACD) exercise at Kampung Hilir here on Thursday, which translated into a positivity rate of 0.6 per cent for the area.

In stating this, Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapa’ee said the results for the 643 samples collected on Friday and 305 collected yesterday were not available yet.

“In total, 1,925 samples were collected throughout the three-day mass ACD at Kampung Hilir.

“While we’re pleased to take note of the low positivity rate of 0.6 per cent for the samples collected on March 18, this does not mean that the residents can start to let their guard down.

“We’re hoping for good news with regard to the results for March 19 and 20 (samples),” said Dr Annuar, who is also Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator, in his daily Facebook Live session yesterday.

On the 43 cases recorded in Sibu yesterday, he said the bulk of them derived from Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) areas with 28 cases, followed by Sibujaya with 10 cases, and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) areas, with five cases.

Back on Kampung Hilir, Dr Annuar advised those who had been swabbed to stay at home until their results have been released. — Borneo Post Online